Football

Terzic preparing Dortmund for 'best team in the world' Man City

Dortmund takes on Man City in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
06 April, 2021 12:50 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
06 April, 2021 12:50 IST
Terzic preparing Dortmund for 'best team in the world' Man City
Arteta apologises for dismal Arsenal performance against Liverpool
Pochettino refuses to blame PSG individuals after Lille defeat
Guardiola dodges Haaland talk to respect Man City players
 More Videos
Löw criticial of 'hesitant' Germany's finishing in North Macedonia loss
Rodri and Gundogan lament departure of 'great' Aguero
World Cup boycott isn't the answer - National teams on Qatar 2022
Raul Jimenez mooted for Mexico Olympics squad after horror head injury
Koeman expecting tough battle for LaLiga after Barca thrash Sociedad
Highlights: Mbappe scores twice as PSG goes top in six-goal thriller
I'd pick Benzema for France - Zidane
Champions League venue Istanbul ready for 'best final on the planet