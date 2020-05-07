Football Football Koeman grateful for support after leaving hospital The Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman has thanked doctors and well-wishers after leaving hospital, where he had been treated for heart problems. Joe Wright 07 May, 2020 20:39 IST Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman - Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images Joe Wright 07 May, 2020 20:39 IST Ronald Koeman has left hospital after undergoing heart surgery last Sunday.The Netherlands head coach was admitted for treatment on a blocked coronary artery.The 57-year-old was discharged on Thursday and he issued a message of thanks to those who treated him and sent him support.ALSO READ|How Liverpool conquered the FIFA Club World Cup"That was a bit of a shock, last weekend," he wrote in a message tweeted by the Netherlands national team account."For myself, of course, but especially for my family, and for my friends."Fortunately, the doctors helped me quickly and wonderfully, for which I am very grateful. You get very humble from an event like this.ALSO READ| Coronavirus: Bundesliga set to return on May 16 "It was fantastic for me to see how many people were moved. And how many sweet messages I received. From acquaintances from the football world, from clubs."But also from completely unknown people. That has done me a lot of good and I would like to thank everyone for that!" Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos