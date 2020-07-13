Football Football The Sports School to offer football scholarships with Bengaluru FC The football scholarship program will be handed to applicants who get selected in two rounds of trials - with The Sports School and with BFC. Ashwin Achal Bengaluru 13 July, 2020 19:29 IST File image of Bengaluru FC's home ground Sree Kanteerava Stadium. - K. MURALI KUMAR Ashwin Achal Bengaluru 13 July, 2020 19:29 IST The Sports School, in association with Bengaluru FC (BFC), will offer football scholarships to youngsters in the under-13, under-15 and under-18 age categories. The scholarship will cover both sports and academics.The last date to apply for the scholarship is 31 July. Trials will be held in August or September, based on government directives regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.The football scholarship program will be handed to applicants who get selected in two rounds of trials - with The Sports School and with BFC. Subrata Paul sets lofty targets of glory with Hyderabad FC The scholarship program and BFC Soccer Schools are part of the club’s grassroot-level initiatives, BFC CEO Manhar Tamhane said in a web conference on Monday. Selected footballers will get the chance to represent the club in the Hero Junior League, Tamhane said.U.V. Sankar, The Sports School Director, stated that the scholarship program will ensure the right balance between sports and academics. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos