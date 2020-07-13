The Sports School to offer football scholarships with Bengaluru FC

The Sports School, in association with Bengaluru FC (BFC), will offer football scholarships to youngsters in the under-13, under-15 and under-18 age categories. The scholarship will cover both sports and academics.

The last date to apply for the scholarship is 31 July. Trials will be held in August or September, based on government directives regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The football scholarship program will be handed to applicants who get selected in two rounds of trials - with The Sports School and with BFC.

Subrata Paul sets lofty targets of glory with Hyderabad FC

The scholarship program and BFC Soccer Schools are part of the club’s grassroot-level initiatives, BFC CEO Manhar Tamhane said in a web conference on Monday. Selected footballers will get the chance to represent the club in the Hero Junior League, Tamhane said.

U.V. Sankar, The Sports School Director, stated that the scholarship program will ensure the right balance between sports and academics.