Thomas Dennerby appointed India coach ahead of 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup

Thomas Dennerby has been appointed Indian women's national team coach ahead of the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup (January 20-February 6) in India next year.

Dennerby replaces Maymol Rocky, who stepped down last month due to personal reasons.

Dennerby, who was earlier in charge of the Indian U-17 Women’s World Cup squad, has over 30 years of coaching experience with several national squads.

Maymol Rocky steps down as Indian women's football team coach

The UEFA Pro Diploma Holder had guided Sweden’s women's national team to a third-place finish in the FIFA World Cup in 2011 and a quarterfinal spot in the 2012 London Olympics.

"I am grateful to the All India Football Federation for finding me suitable for the job. It's an honour to be taking over as the Head Coach of the Indian Senior Women's National team," Dennerby said.

"I have been in India and am aware of the huge potential. It is a big challenge to get the girls ready for the AFC Women's Asian Cup. Life is all about challenges, and I relish it."

On Dennerby's appointment, IFF General Secretary Kushal Das said: "With his vast experience, Thomas will bring in immense value addition to the women's team. He is acquainted with India, and we look forward to him improving our team technically and competitively."