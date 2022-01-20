Football

Thomas Dennerby: Hope Women's Asian Cup campaign inspires more girls to join the national team

Thomas Dennerby, the Indian women’s senior national team coach, sees the quarterfinals as a realistic target for the team in the AFC Women's Asian Cup.

20 January, 2022
