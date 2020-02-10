Muller: Bayern lacked 'absolute will to win' against Leipzig

Thomas Muller believes Bayern Munich weas not prepared to take enough risks in order to defeat RB Leipzig in Sunday's Bundesliga showdown.

The German top-flight's top two sides clashed at Allianz Arena but neither teams managed to come out with the spoils in a goalless draw.

It was not for a lack of trying, with Marcel Sabitzer and Timo Werner missing great chances for the visitor while Peter Gulacsi pulled off a superb save to deny Leon Goretzka late on.

ALSO READ| Leipzig holds Bundesliga leader Bayern to stay point behind

However, Muller suggested Bayern's performance was not brave enough to warrant three points.

"There was a lot in it, but there was nothing in it at the same time. We missed making the game our game," Muller told Sky Sports Germany.

"The problem was that both teams could live a little with the 0-0. From the 70th minute, neither team wanted to take the absolute risk.

ALSO READ| Neuer has no plans to leave Bayern once Nubel arrives

"We did not have this energy, this absolute will to win. We have a situation that we wanted somewhere. We will continue on our way and have it in our own hands."

Bayern stills lead the way in the Bundesliga by one point, though Borussia Monchengladbach – which sits fourth, just four points adrift – now has a game in hand, and Hansi Flick is expecting the title race to go down to the wire.

"The first half was better. Then the seriousness in our game got lost. In the end you just have to say it was a deserved 0-0," Flick said.

ALSO READ| Thiago, Gulacsi frustrated after Bayern-Leipzig stalemate

"We know that there are still 13 game days and that it is still a hard way to become the champion in the end.

"That is what everyone wants – an exciting championship to be played, and I believe that we will do it justice this year."

-Muller 'not interested' in Germany after Low dismisses recall speculation-

Muller says he is "not interested" in returning to the Germany squad after Joachim Low rated his chances of a recall as "relatively low".

Head coach Low shocked German football in March 2019 when he announced World Cup-winning stalwarts Muller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng were no longer in his plans.

ALSO READ| Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig: Equals on the pitch, poles apart off it

Muller, who has 100 caps for Germany, said at the time he was "totally dumbfounded by this decision out of the blue".

The 30-year-old has been in fine form since the turn of the year, scoring in four consecutive games for Bayern before Sunday's 0-0 draw.

Some had suggested this could be enough to persuade Low to reconsider his position on Muller, but the Germany coach told Sky on Sunday: "The probability [of a recall] is relatively low if everyone is fit.

ALSO READ| 'Let's count on Gareth!' chants Zinedine Zidane

"Thomas has scored a few times in the second half of the season. I am pleased, but I said we would go with the young players. That is what we have to maintain.

"However, if things should happen that you do not expect, it is clear you will have to look again."