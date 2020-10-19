Three Club Brugge players test COVID-19 positive ahead of Champions League tie

Belgium's Club Brugge has been hit by the coronavirus as it arrived in Russia for Tuesday's Champions League group stage tie at Zenit St. Petersburg without three players and its CEO, who have all tested positive.

The side's first-choice goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, who kept goal for Belgium in last week's internationals, and team-mates Odilon Kossounou and Michael Krmencik were left behind when the squad travelled on Monday, the club said in a statement.

RELATED| Condensed Champions League to start under shadow of COVID-19

Brugge will also miss Ivorian defender Simon Deli, who suffered an injury in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Standard Liege.

The infected players were immediately quarantined. None of them are displaying any symptoms, said Monday's club statement.

RELATED| UCL Group Stage Draw: Messi vs Ronaldo in UCL; PSG, Man United in group H

"We are still going with a good feeling to Zenit, even if there are a few of our important team mates who had to stay at home," captain Ruud Vormer said on Twitter.