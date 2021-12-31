COVID-19 hits Serie A again as Juventus and Inter Milan players contract the virus

Three players of Inter Milan -- Edin Dzeko, Alex Cordaz and Martin Satriano and two players of Juventus -- Carlo Pinsoglio and Arthur have tested COVID-19 positive, the Serie A clubs confirmed on Friday.

This is the second time Dzeko has contracted the virus, having recuperated from the same in November last year.

Three major clubs, Juventus, As Roma and Lazio have already suspended tiket sales for upcoming matches amid increase in COVID cases and the addition of players (from the league) on that list will only add pressure to make the rules more stringent.

Serie A, which is on a two-week winter break will resume action on January 6, when Inter plays Bologna away, while Juventus hosts Napoli the next day.

Inter Milan sits on top of the table with 46 points from 19 games whereas Juventus is still outside a Champions League position, sitting fifth with 34 points from 19 games.