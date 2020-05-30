Football Football Inter admits it stands no chance of landing Leipzig hot-shot Werner Timo Werner has carved up the Bundesliga and Champions League at times, but Inter admits it is unlikely to sign him. John Skilbeck 30 May, 2020 09:58 IST RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner is widely reported to have a €60million release clause in his contract. - Bongarts John Skilbeck 30 May, 2020 09:58 IST Inter has ruled out a move for Timo Werner after accepting the Germany star would not be willing to join the Italian side.Werner has caught the eye in the Bundesliga and the Champions League with RB Leipzig this season.Only Robert Lewandowski has scored more than Werner's 24 goals in Germany's top flight this season.RELATED| Werner 'won't get any cheaper' amid Liverpool links, says RB Leipzig chief Inter was once the place to go for Germany stars, with the likes of Jurgen Klinsmann, Lothar Matthaus and Andreas Brehme pulling on the famous black and blue stripes in the late 1980s and early 1990s.However, Inter will not enter any close-season battle for Werner's signature, sporting director Piero Ausilio has revealed.He said: "We have always liked him but he will not come."I know the reasons and they are various. I know the opinion of the boy and his entourage."It is true he has a clause [in his contract], but he will not come."The 24-year-old is widely reported to have a €60million release clause in his contract.RELATED| Nagelsmann praises Werner for adding awareness to his repertoire Ausilio, who was speaking on Sky Sport Italia, said Inter was keeping tabs on Hertha Berlin winger Matheus Cunha.He also stressed Paris Saint-Germain veteran Edinson Cavani was "not a priority", pointing to Inter having Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez already at the club.Serie A is set to resume the 2019-20 season from June 20, it was confirmed on Thursday, more than three months after it was put on hold during the coronavirus crisis. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos