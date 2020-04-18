Football

No contact from Liverpool or Bayern over Werner, says Leipzig CEO

Timo Werner is reportedly a man in demand but Oliver Mintzlaff says he has heard nothing from Liverpool or Bayern Munich.

RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has received no contact from Liverpool or Bayern Munich regarding Timo Werner.

Werner has been consistently linked to both Liverpool and Bayern, with a season in which he has scored 27 goals in 36 games in all competitions only fuelling the speculation.

The forward is under contract until the end of the 2022-23 season and Mintzlaff sees Leipzig as the perfect place for Werner to continue his development.

"Neither Jurgen Klopp nor [Bayern chairman] Karl-Heinz Rummenigge contacted me," Mintzlaff told General-Anzeiger

"We are happy that we were able to extend the contract with him until 2023. He played a really strong first half of the season.

"We also believe that we are still a very good stage for Timo Werner, on which he can develop as a Germany international."

