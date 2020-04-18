Football Football No contact from Liverpool or Bayern over Werner, says Leipzig CEO Timo Werner is reportedly a man in demand but Oliver Mintzlaff says he has heard nothing from Liverpool or Bayern Munich. Nicholas McGee 18 April, 2020 18:14 IST RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner. - Bongarts Nicholas McGee 18 April, 2020 18:14 IST RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has received no contact from Liverpool or Bayern Munich regarding Timo Werner. Werner has been consistently linked to both Liverpool and Bayern, with a season in which he has scored 27 goals in 36 games in all competitions only fuelling the speculation. The forward is under contract until the end of the 2022-23 season and Mintzlaff sees Leipzig as the perfect place for Werner to continue his development.READ | Transfer Rumours: Martinez chooses Barcelona, Liverpool want Inter's Brozovic "Neither Jurgen Klopp nor [Bayern chairman] Karl-Heinz Rummenigge contacted me," Mintzlaff told General-Anzeiger. "We are happy that we were able to extend the contract with him until 2023. He played a really strong first half of the season. "We also believe that we are still a very good stage for Timo Werner, on which he can develop as a Germany international." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos