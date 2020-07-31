WATCH: Timo Werner's first training session at Chelsea

Timo Werner agreed to a 50 million euros move from RB Leipzig to Chelsea last month and has already started training with the Premier League club even though he is not eligible to play until next season.

German striker Werner, 24, made the move after helping Leipzig finish third in the Bundesliga with 28 goals.

Here's how his first day of training with Chelsea went -

In a recent interview Werner had said his discussions with manager Frank Lampard over how he would fit into the Chelsea side convinced him to sign for the Premier League club.

Werner's arrival will further boost a potent Chelsea attack that already boasts the likes of Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi.