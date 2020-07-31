Football

WATCH: Timo Werner's first training session at Chelsea

German striker Timo Werner joined Chelsea last month after helping RB Leipzig finish third in the Bundesliga with 28 goals.

31 July, 2020 14:14 IST
Timo Werner

Timo Werner in action during his first training session with Chelsea.   -  Twitter @ChelseaFC

Timo Werner agreed to a 50 million euros move from RB Leipzig to Chelsea last month and has already started training with the Premier League club even though he is not eligible to play until next season.

German striker Werner, 24, made the move after helping Leipzig finish third in the Bundesliga with 28 goals.

Here's how his first day of training with Chelsea went -

 

In a recent interview Werner had said his discussions with manager Frank Lampard over how he would fit into the Chelsea side convinced him to sign for the Premier League club.

RELATED| Timo Werner: Frank Lampard the key reason for Chelsea move

Werner's arrival will further boost a potent Chelsea attack that already boasts the likes of Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi.

