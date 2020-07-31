Football Football WATCH: Timo Werner's first training session at Chelsea German striker Timo Werner joined Chelsea last month after helping RB Leipzig finish third in the Bundesliga with 28 goals. Team Sportstar 31 July, 2020 14:14 IST Timo Werner in action during his first training session with Chelsea. - Twitter @ChelseaFC Team Sportstar 31 July, 2020 14:14 IST Timo Werner agreed to a 50 million euros move from RB Leipzig to Chelsea last month and has already started training with the Premier League club even though he is not eligible to play until next season.German striker Werner, 24, made the move after helping Leipzig finish third in the Bundesliga with 28 goals.Here's how his first day of training with Chelsea went - In a recent interview Werner had said his discussions with manager Frank Lampard over how he would fit into the Chelsea side convinced him to sign for the Premier League club.RELATED| Timo Werner: Frank Lampard the key reason for Chelsea move Werner's arrival will further boost a potent Chelsea attack that already boasts the likes of Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos