Football Football Werner 'won't get any cheaper' amid Liverpool links, says RB Leipzig chief Timo Werner is linked with Liverpool, but RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has no plans to drop the German centre forward's price. Dejan Kalinic 28 May, 2020 14:27 IST RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner. - Getty Images RB Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff insisted Timo Werner "won't get any cheaper" amid reports linking the forward with Liverpool.Werner, 24, is reportedly a target for the Premier League leader after scoring 30 goals in 39 games in all competitions this season.READ | Transfer Rumours: Werner could replace Martinez if Inter star joins Barcelona According to reports, the Germany international has a release clause of around £49.4million (€55m) that must be triggered by June 15, but Liverpool is said to be unwilling to meet that price.Mintzlaff, however, said there was no way Werner, who is contracted at the Bundesliga club until 2023, would be any cheaper."It won't get any cheaper. We will not sell a player below value if he is under contract for more than a year," he told Sport Bild."In general, we always have to ask the following question – can we replace a player if we sell him for less than his market value?"But, I only think about those things once I have the facts on the table."