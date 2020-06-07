Football Football RB Leipzig pours cold water on Timo Werner's Chelsea transfer RB Leipzig's sporting director says Timo Werner's reported move to Chelsea is far from a done deal, with Bundesliga club yet to receive a transfer request. AFP Berlin 07 June, 2020 09:57 IST Timo Werner (L) has reportedly agreed to move to Chelsea at the end of the season, with the Premier League club ready to pay around 50 million euros. - AP AFP Berlin 07 June, 2020 09:57 IST RB Leipzig on Saturday cast doubt on news that Germany striker Timo Werner was closing in on a move to Chelsea, saying that the widely reported transfer was far from a done deal.“Timo Werner hasn't triggered the (release) clause (in his contract), and we haven't received a transfer contract from any club,” said Leipzig's sporting director Oliver Mintzlaff.“Timo Werner is in the driver's seat now, not us,” Mintzlaff said, adding that Werner “indicated a few weeks ago that he was looking into a transfer”.RELATED| Chelsea poised to beat Liverpool for £53 million Werner: Report According to media reports in Germany and England this week, Werner has agreed to move to Chelsea at the end of the season, with the Premier League club ready to pay around 50 million euros (£44.5 million).On Saturday, Mintzlaff said he was pleased that Werner had renewed his contract last summer to avoid Leipzig losing him on a free transfer.RELATED| Werner leaving Leipzig like Bayern losing Lewandowski: Nagelsmann He added that he did not expect any complications over Werner's departure due to the changes in the football calendar brought about by the coronavirus crisis.“We are sure that we will find a solution with his new club which allows us to end the Bundesliga season with Timo,” he said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos