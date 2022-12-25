Football

Former Brazil coach Tite robbed of chain in Rio after World Cup failure

The burglar robbed a chain and blasted the coach for Brazil’s quarterfinal exit from the FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazilian paper O Globo has reported.

25 December, 2022 11:07 IST
Tite guided Brazil to the quarterfinal at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Tite guided Brazil to the quarterfinal at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. | Photo Credit: AP

Former Brazil coach Tite has allegedly been robbed in Rio in the wee hours of Friday. The burglar robbed a chain and blasted the coach for Brazil’s quarterfinal exit from the FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazilian paper O Globo has reported.

The 61-year-old coached Brazil since 2016. His tenure ended after Croatia defeated the Selecao in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinal in Qatar. Following the defeat, Tite resigned from the job.

Also Read | Tite leaves Brazil coach role after World Cup exit

During his tenure, he led Brazil to the Copa America title in 2018 and a runner-up finish in 2021. But at the World Cup in 2018 and 2022, Brazil failed to go beyond the quarterfinal stage.

After Brazil’s World Cup exit, Tite said, “The cycle ended and I said that one-and-a-half years ago and I keep to my word. We cannot make a drama. There are other great professionals that can replace me. The cycle is over.”

Brazil is currently on the hunt for a new coach. After Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho has been linked to the high profile job.

