Football Football Tite: Brazil is under pressure Brazil must start getting results again after suffering a loss to Argentina, coach Tite said. Dejan Kalinic 16 November, 2019 11:33 IST Brazil boss Tite - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 16 November, 2019 11:33 IST Tite accepted Brazil was under pressure after its winless run continued with a 1-0 loss to rivals Argentina in a friendly on Friday.Lionel Messi scored the game's only goal on his return to the Argentina team in Riyadh, converting a rebound after Alisson saved his penalty in the 13th minute.Gabriel Jesus had earlier put a penalty wide for Brazil, who are winless in five games since lifting the Copa America in July.Tite said there was pressure on Brazil – who faces South Korea in another friendly on Tuesday – amid their poor run of results.Read: 'It's always good to beat Brazil'"There is a need for the result, yes. There are moments of pressure and this is one," Tite told a news conference."The way we are going to look is carefully, but the need for the result occurs, even at a time of preparation."Brazil were without the injured Neymar, and they are feeling the absence of the Paris Saint-Germain star.Tite's side have scored just four goals in their past five games and the coach lamented Brazil's inability to take their chances."Translating opportunities into goals is key, and I also speak of the penalty," he said. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos