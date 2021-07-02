Toni Kroos retires from international football after Germany's Euros exit

Germany midfielder Toni Kroos announced his retirement from international football on Friday after the team's round-of-16 exit in the European Championships.

Kroos posted on his Instagram page "I've played for Germany 106 times. There won't be another time. I would have dearly wished, and I gave everything again, that there would have been 109 internationals in the end and that this one big title, the European Championship, would have been added at the end. I had made the decision to quit after this tournament for a long time.

"It had been clear to me for a long time that I would not be available for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Mainly because I want to focus fully on my goals with Real Madrid for the next few years. In addition, from now on I will deliberately allow myself breaks that have not existed as a national player for eleven years. And moreover, as a husband and dad, I would also like to be there for my wife and my three children."

Kroos made his senior international debut in 2010 under Joachim Loew and won the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

He added, "It was a great honor for me to be able to wear this jersey for such a long period of time. I did it with pride and passion. Thanks to all fans and supporters who carried and supported me with their applause and cheers. And thanks to all the critics for their extra motivation. At the very end I would like to say thank you very much to Jogi Löw. He made me a national player and world champion. He trusted me. We have written a success story for a long time. It was an honor for me, doing it well - and good luck and success to Hansi Flick."