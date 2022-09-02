Top 10 expensive signings of the 2022 summer transfer window

It is the conclusion of yet another transfer window and safe to say, it has been electric. From Barcelona’s squad overhaul to Manchester United’s public courting of Antony, safe to say the 2022 summer transfer window has not disappointed.

Big bucks have been spent across Europe’s top five leagues. Following are the 10 most expensive signings of the 2022 summer transfer window.

Antony: Ajax to Manchester United (£85.6m)

The Antony transfer saga had shades of similarity with the Jadon Sancho transfer saga-long and drawn out. The transfer saga had grabbed headlines considering Antony publicly stated his desire to move to United and reports came of his request to Ajax to let him go. Finally, Erik Ten Hag got his preferred target and Manchester United signed the Brazilian for a mammoth 95 million euros which makes him United’s second-most expensive player behind Paul Pogba. His fee also makes the most expensive transfer player in the window.

Aurelien Tchouameni: Monaco to Real Madrid (£85.3m)

Aurelien Tchouameni was the summer transfer window’s most expensive signing till Manchester United’s bid for Antony. Real Madrid had to fend off interest from big clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain to get his signature. With the departure of Casemiro, Tchouameni will be a crucial presence in Real Madrid’s midfield along with Eduardo Camavinga. HE has made three appearances fo the Los Blancos in the 2022-23 season and has one assist.

Wesley Fofana: Leicester City to Chelsea (£85.3m)

Chelsea is on a mission for a defensive overhaul after losing its two centre-backs, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger. After signing a strong centre-back in Kalidou Koulibaly, the Blues have secured another promising centre-back after signing Wesley Fofana from Leicester City. The 21-year-old has been one of Leicester’s most dependable presences at the back. With experienced defenders like Koulibaly and Thiago Silva in the same team, Fofana will have the perfect opportunity to groom himself and if things go well, Chelsea has found a long-term solution at the back in Fofana.

Darwin Nunez: Benfica to Liverpool (£64.3m)

Benfica’s Darwin Nunez was already destined for the big leagues given his stellar form with Benfica (32 goals in 57 appearances). As expected, when the transfer window opened, top clubs across Europe came calling but Nunez ultimately chose Liverpool, In Nunez, Liverpool gets a lethal out-an-out striker who is brilliant aerially too. He impressed in Liverpool’s Community Shield win against Manchester City, scoring a goal but his straight red against Crystal Palace brought a halt to his momentum. Nonetheless, exciting times for the Reds are ahead if Nunez can gel with the team.

Matthijs de Ligt: Juventus to Bayern Munich (£59.6m)

Matthijs de Ligt is a sensible signing by Bayern Munich. After losing Niklas Sule in the transfer window, de Ligt will primarily play as a centre-back, partnering with Dayot Upemecano. Given the physical presence of the two, if both the players can develop an understanding between them, the Bavarians’ defence will solidify and will they will be a pairing for the future.

Alexander Isak: Real Sociedad to Newcastle United (£59m)

This was one of the surprise transfers of the season. Considering the deep financial injection Newcastle United has got courtesy of its new Saudi owners, the price does not come as a surprise. However, very few saw Isak making a big money move to Newcastle. He has started well with the club scoring in his first match with the Magpies in the 2-1 defeat against Liverpool.

Marc Cucurella: Brighton and Hove Albion to Chelsea (£55m)

Marc Cucurella is one of the many defensive reinforcements Chelsea has bought in this summer window. An attacking left-back who can maintain a good balance between defence and attack, Cucurella’s offensive ability can contribute to creating chances for the Blues, a department in which they have lacked till now and his ability to track back quickly makes him an asset as well.

Erling Haaland: Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City (£51.5m)

Despite not topping the charts of being the most expensive player, Erling Haaland has been the most impactful and successful transfer so far. He has nine goals in five matches in the Premier League till now and there is no sign of stopping. With Haaland, Guardiola addressed the problem of not having a proper No. 9 and given how Haaland has started his life in Manchester, he might just be the missing piece in Guardiola’s attempt to win the Champions League with City.

Casemiro: Real Madrid to Manchester United (£51m)

Five-time Champions League-winning midfielder Casemiro joining Man United from European champion Real Madrid was not a transfer many predicted at the start of the window. United need reinforcements in a number of positions across the pitch, but the need for a top defensive midfielder was evident, that too for a long time. With the signing of Casemiro, arguably the best defensive midfielder in the world, Ten Hag has addressed an important area. Having made 589 tackles since the start of the 2017-18 season, stability in midfield is something United can look forward to this season.

Raheem Sterling: Manchester City to Chelsea (£50m)

Raheem Sterling brings flair and creativity to the flanks of Chelsea. New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly termed Sterling as a ‘serial winner’ (11 major trophies in seven seasons) and will hope his new English forward will have a trophy-laden career at Stamford Bridge like he did in Man City. Considering what Sterling brings on the plate and his best years in front of him, it might turn out to be a good investment by Chelsea.