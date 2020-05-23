Football Football Top of table Porto main event in Primeira Liga restart The top-flight football in Portugal returns to action on June 3 after more than two months on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Primeira Liga said. AFP Lisbon 23 May, 2020 23:14 IST Porto hosts seventh-placed Famalicao, which was promoted last term. - Reuters Photo AFP Lisbon 23 May, 2020 23:14 IST Leaders Porto will travel to Famalicao as the Portuguese top-flight returns to action on June 3 after more than two months on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Primeira Liga said.The league announced late on Friday the schedule for the remaining nine rounds of the season but not for July 21's final matchday.Porto hosts seventh-placed Famalicao, which was promoted last term, late on the Wednesday after struggling Portimonense welcome mid-table Gil Vicente earlier in the day. Next Ligue 1 season likely to begin on August 23 The Portuguese government said in April the closing 10 rounds of the campaign, which was suspended on March 12, would have to be played according to strict medical protocols.Players will have to pass virus tests twice a week and matches will be played “in the fewest number of stadiums possible”.The venues for the remaining fixtures were not divulged by the league but according to local press reports they will be held in their usual locations.Elsewhere, champions Benfica, whose midfielder David Tavares had tested positive for the virus, host 14th-placed Tondela.Porto hold a one-point advantage over the title holders with both sides set to meet in the Portuguese Cup final -- but a new date for that match is yet to be scheduled. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos