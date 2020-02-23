Football Football Torino vs Parma Serie A game called off due to coronavirus fears Inter's game with Sampdoria was already called off and now Torino versus Parma will be rearranged due to coronavirus fears. Peter Hanson 23 February, 2020 18:38 IST Torino's game against Parma has been postponed as part of preventative measures against the spread of coronavirus. - Getty Images Peter Hanson 23 February, 2020 18:38 IST Torino's home fixture against Parma has become the latest Serie A game to be postponed due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus in Italy.It was confirmed on Saturday that title-chasing Inter's match against Sampdoria would not go ahead as planned on Sunday, with Hellas Verona-Cagliari and Atalanta-Sassuolo also falling victim.Torino has now announced its clash with Parma, which sits ninth and still harbours European ambitions this term, will be put back.RELATED| Inter Milan game among three postponed over coronavirus fears in Italy "We inform you that the Torino-Parma match, scheduled for today, Sunday 23 February, at 3pm at the Olimpico Grande Torino stadium and valid for the 25th day of the Serie A TIM, has been postponed to a date to be decided," a short statement on the club's official website read.The decision to postpone the fixtures is part of preventative measures against the spread of coronavirus, officially named Covid-19, in Italy after two people died and dozens more reportedly tested positive.RELATED| Serie B match postponed as precaution amid coronavirus outbreak Prior to the Inter announcement, the Serie B game between Ascoli and Cremonese was called off and up to 88 amateur matches did not take place, according to Italian news agency ANSA.Lazio, which is second, is scheduled to visit Genoa and Roma is due to entertain Lecce as things stand. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos