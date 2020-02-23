Torino vs Parma Serie A game called off due to coronavirus fears

Torino's home fixture against Parma has become the latest Serie A game to be postponed due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus in Italy.

It was confirmed on Saturday that title-chasing Inter's match against Sampdoria would not go ahead as planned on Sunday, with Hellas Verona-Cagliari and Atalanta-Sassuolo also falling victim.

Torino has now announced its clash with Parma, which sits ninth and still harbours European ambitions this term, will be put back.

RELATED| Inter Milan game among three postponed over coronavirus fears in Italy

"We inform you that the Torino-Parma match, scheduled for today, Sunday 23 February, at 3pm at the Olimpico Grande Torino stadium and valid for the 25th day of the Serie A TIM, has been postponed to a date to be decided," a short statement on the club's official website read.

The decision to postpone the fixtures is part of preventative measures against the spread of coronavirus, officially named Covid-19, in Italy after two people died and dozens more reportedly tested positive.

RELATED| Serie B match postponed as precaution amid coronavirus outbreak

Prior to the Inter announcement, the Serie B game between Ascoli and Cremonese was called off and up to 88 amateur matches did not take place, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

Lazio, which is second, is scheduled to visit Genoa and Roma is due to entertain Lecce as things stand.