Football

Tottenham, Brighton charged by FA for touchline confrontation

Spurs caretaker manager Christian Stellini and Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi were sent off in the 58th minute following a brawl involving both benches.

Reuters
13 April, 2023 10:42 IST
13 April, 2023 10:42 IST
Spurs caretaker Christian Stellini and Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Spurs caretaker Christian Stellini and Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Spurs caretaker manager Christian Stellini and Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi were sent off in the 58th minute following a brawl involving both benches.

Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion have been charged over a mass confrontation on the touchline during Saturday’s Premier League match, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

Spurs caretaker manager Christian Stellini and Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi were sent off in the 58th minute following a brawl involving both benches.

“It’s alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their technical area occupants conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or do not behave in a way which is improper,” the FA said in a statement.

The clubs have until April 17 to respond to the charges.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Where will Messi go if he leaves PSG?

Why are some of you journalists ‘so mean’, asks FIFA’s Infantino

Watch: Fans speak on January window 2022-23 deadline day transfers

Slide shows

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

In Photos: Liverpool demolishes Manchester United in historic win at Anfield

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us