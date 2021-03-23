Football Football Gareth Bale plans on returning to Real Madrid next season Spurs winger Gareth Bale said ahead of the start of FIFA World Cup qualification campaign with Wales this week that he plans to head back to Real Madrid next season. Reuters 23 March, 2021 19:47 IST Gareth Bale has been at Tottenham on loan this season, initially struggling with fitness but playing regularly for the Premier League side in recent weeks (File Photo). - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 23 March, 2021 19:47 IST Gareth Bale intends to return to Real Madrid for the final 12 months of his contract next season, he confirmed on Tuesday.Bale has been at Tottenham Hotspur on loan this season, initially struggling with fitness but playing regularly in recent weeks, but said ahead of the start of World Cup qualification campaign with Wales this week that he plans to head back to Spain next season.RELATED | Liverpool's Thiago laments emotional difficulty of pandemic football “The main reason I came to Tottenham this season was that I wanted to play football, first and foremost, but going into the Euros I wanted to be match fit too.”Bale is set to skipper Wales at the European Championships (the postponed Euro 2020) in June this year.“The original plan was only to do a season at Spurs and after the Euros I still have a year left at Real Madrid and my plan is to go back,” he told a news conference. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.