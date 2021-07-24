Tottenham signs Atalanta goalkeeper Gollini on season-long loan

Tottenham Hotspur signed goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini from Serie A team Atalanta on a season-long loan, the Premier League side said on Saturday, making him new boss Nuno Espirito Santo's first signing.

Gollini, 26, made 32 appearances in all competitions for Atalanta last season, helping it finish third in the league.

"I'm very happy for this opportunity."



Pierre's first interview as a Spurs player. pic.twitter.com/XlX7g7nOVm — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 24, 2021

He previously played for Aston Villa in England's second-tier Championship in 2016, before being loaned out to Atalanta, a deal that was made permanent in 2018.

Spurs has the option to make Gollini's transfer permanent, the club said in a statement.

Tottenham had been in search of a keeper to compete with captain Hugo Lloris and Joe Hart after Paulo Gazzaniga left at the end of his contract last month.

Tottenham, which finished seventh last season, begins its new campaign at home against champion Manchester City on August 15.