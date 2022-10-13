Football

Champions League: Spurs edges towards last 16 with 3-2 win over 10-man Frankfurt

The win put Antonio Conte’s side top of Group D on seven points. However, it is still all to play for as Olympique de Marseille and Sporting is tied on six points, and Frankfurt remains in the hunt on four with two games left.

Reuters
13 October, 2022 03:29 IST
Son Heung-Min scored two goals against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Son Heung-Min scored two goals against Eintracht Frankfurt. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur took a big step towards qualifying for the Champions League knockout stages after coming from behind to beat 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 on Wednesday.

In a busy first half, two well-taken goals from Son Heung-min either side of a Harry Kane penalty calmed the home fans after Europa League champion Frankfurt had taken an early lead through Daichi Kamada.

Any hopes of a Frankfurt comeback were dashed on the hour mark when it was reduced to 10 men after defender Tuta was sent off for his second booking after twice bringing down Son on the left wing.

The German side did spook the hosts with three minutes remaining when Faride Alidou rose highest from an inswinging corner to head the ball in. But even with Kane missing another penalty, Spurs held on.

Spurs was held 0-0 at Frankfurt last week and the visitor started fast, its pressure paying off in the 14th minute when Tottenham defender Eric Dier lost control of the ball and Sebastian Rode squared it for Kamada to stroke in from close range.

The joy was cut short six minutes later when Kane turned expertly during a Spurs counter-attack and played the ball through to Son who sprinted on goal, took two touches and side-footed past goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

The equaliser also sparked Spurs into life, particularly Kane who burst forward in the 27th minute, riding three challenges before being barged over by midfielder Kristijan Jakic.

Initially, the referee waved away appeals for a penalty but after being referred to view the incident on the pitchside monitor, pointed to the spot from which Kane coolly converted for his 257th goal in all competitions for the club.

Spurs made it 3-1 in the 36th minute when midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg ran to the byline and floated in a cross for Son who struck the ball beautifully with his left foot into the roof of the net.

Marseille 2-0 Sporting Lisbon
Olympique de Marseille boosted their chances of reaching the Champions League last 16 with a 2-0 victory at nine-man Sporting. Matteo Guendouzi and Alexis Sanchez scored the goals for the side.

