Football

Tottenham seals loan move for Lenglet from Barcelona 

Lenglet made 20 league appearances for the LaLiga side last season, mostly off the bench, as it finished second behind champion Real Madrid.

Reuters
09 July, 2022 08:43 IST
09 July, 2022 08:43 IST
Lenglet, capped 15 times by France, joined Barca from Sevilla in 2018, playing 159 games in all competitions and winning the league title in his first season.

Lenglet, capped 15 times by France, joined Barca from Sevilla in 2018, playing 159 games in all competitions and winning the league title in his first season. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Lenglet made 20 league appearances for the LaLiga side last season, mostly off the bench, as it finished second behind champion Real Madrid.

Tottenham Hotspur has signed France central defender Clement Lenglet on a season-long loan from Barcelona, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 27-year-old made 20 league appearances for the LaLiga side last season, mostly off the bench, as it finished second behind champion Real Madrid.

Also Read
Former Arsenal star Wilshere retires at 30

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Clement Lenglet on a season-long loan from Barcelona, subject to international clearance and a work permit,” Spurs said in a statement.

Lenglet, capped 15 times by France, joined Barca from Sevilla in 2018, playing 159 games in all competitions and winning the league title in his first season.

He becomes Tottenham’s fifth signing of the close season following the arrivals of Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic and goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Spurs, who qualified for the Champions League after finishing fourth last season, kick off the new campaign with a home game against Southampton on Aug. 6. 

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Anju Bobby George on harassment in sports: Speak up, we will support you

Harmanpreet Kaur: Performance in Sri Lanka tour ticked a number of boxes for us ahead of CWG 2022

Videos

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Watch: When a journalist joined celebrating fans after Australia qualified for FIFA World Cup 2022

Watch: India's road to AFC Asian Cup 2023

Roy Krishna leaves ATK Mohun Bagan - a look back at his time in the ISL

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

In Pictures: Chuni Goswami, an Indian football legend

Connect With Us

Follows

Follows

Follows

Follows

Follows

Follows