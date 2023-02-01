Football

Tottenham signs right back Porro from Sporting Lisbon

Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur confirmed the signing of Spanish winger Pedro Porro from Portuguese club Sporting CP on loan, with an obligation to buy.

Reuters
01 February, 2023 04:30 IST
Sporting Lisbon’s Spanish defender Pedro Porro celebrates after scoring a penalty kick during the Portuguese league football match between Sporting CP and FC Vizela at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on January 20, 2023.

Sporting Lisbon’s Spanish defender Pedro Porro celebrates after scoring a penalty kick during the Portuguese league football match between Sporting CP and FC Vizela at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on January 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP

Tottenham Hotspur has signed Spanish right back Pedro Porro from Portuguese side Sporting on loan until the end of the season with an obligation to make the deal permanent in the summer, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Financial details were not disclosed, but British media reported that Spurs paid around 40 million pounds for the 23-year-old defender.

Porro becomes the north London club’s second signing of the January transfer window after they also brought in winger Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal.

Manchester City signed Porro in 2019 but immediately loaned him to Real Valladolid for one season before he joined Sporting on a two-year loan deal. In 2022, Sporting triggered Porro’s buyout clause and signed him on a permanent deal.

Porro joins Tottenham as it looks to strengthen the right side of its defence and fight for a top-four spot, with Antonio Conte’s side currently fifth on 36 points after 21 games. It next hosts champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Porro’s arrival followed the departure of right-back Matt Doherty to Atletico Madrid after the Irish player agreed to terminate his contract with Tottenham.

