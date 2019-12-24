Premier League backs Spurs and Chelsea amid Rudiger, Son racism claims

The Premier League has promised to support Tottenham and Chelsea in their investigations into the alleged racist abuse of Antonio Rudiger and Son Heung-min on Sunday.

Spurs is reviewing evidence alongside police after Chelsea defender Rudiger said he was subjected to discriminatory chants during his side's 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

READ |Tottenham uses lip-readers to investigate racist abuse against Rudiger

In an update on Monday, Spurs said its initial findings were "inconclusive" but insisted it was "exhaustively investigating this matter".

There have also been reports that Son, who was sent off for kicking out at Rudiger following a challenge, was abused by a Chelsea fan who was ejected from the ground and arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence after fellow visiting supporters reported him to authorities.

Club Statement — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 23, 2019

In a statement, the Premier League said on Monday: "The Premier League and our clubs will not tolerate discrimination in any form.

"If people are found to have racially abused Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger or Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min, they deserve to be punished.

"We will support Tottenham Hotspur FC and Chelsea FC in their pursuit of any perpetrators and call for appropriate action to be taken by the authorities and the clubs.

ALSO READ | Tottenham pledges 'strongest possible action' as fans are accused of racism

"We appreciate the millions of supporters who help create a positive Premier League matchday atmosphere and have made it clear that racist conduct or language is unacceptable.

"The Premier League uses a protocol specifically designed to support players, managers and match officials who believe they are being subjected to discriminatory abuse during a match.

"This protocol is intended to ensure that abuse is stopped and offenders dealt with efficiently by clubs and police."