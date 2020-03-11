Nagelsmann praises Leipzig for sticking to style in Tottenham win

Julian Nagelsmann hailed RB Leipzig for sticking to its style in its Champions League win over Tottenham.

Marcel Sabitzer's first-half brace and a late goal from Emil Forsberg saw Leipzig beat Spurs 3-0 on Tuesday to complete a 4-0 aggregate success in the last 16.

Nagelsmann was most pleased to see his side stick to its style under the spotlight of a Champions League knockout game.

"We're a young team in the knockout stages for the very first time, we did it without feeling nervous," the Leipzig head coach said, via UEFA.com.

"But the most incredible thing is that the team focused on playing the Leipzig style and in the next round, it's important that doesn't change.

"We didn't adapt too much to Tottenham, we played our way and we did it brilliantly."

Aged 32 years and 231 days, Nagelsmann became the youngest manager to progress from a Champions League knockout tie.

The former Hoffenheim boss felt Leipzig was the deserving winner against Jose Mourinho's men.

"I'm totally happy because we're through to the next round, but I'm totally happy as well because, in the end, it's fully deserved," Nagelsmann said.

"We scored four, conceded none, were the better team than Tottenham and we were the better team today."