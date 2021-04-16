Tottenham's new paint supplier appears to mock club on Social Media

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho appeared to be unaware of the social media 'faux pas' made by the club's new official paint supplier Dulux, on Thursday.

Dulux started the day by announcing that their new sponsorship featuring their traditional mascot, the old English sheep dog.

But later the company had to apologise for a series of social media posts that appeared to mock Tottenham.

One user asked if the dog mascot could play centre-back, to which the official Dulux account replied: "He might do a better job." Another user said Spurs would be able to store "tins of paint in the trophy room for now as we don't seem to put anything else in there" and the Dulux account replied with a mocked-up advert for an unused trophy cabinet for sale, with the Spurs logo overlaid on the image.

The tweets were subsequently deleted.

"We're deeply sorry for the posts from Dulux this morning in response to the announcement of our relationships with Spurs," said the company.

"These do not reflect how proud we are to be the official paint supplier of the club.

"We're investigating what happened and apologise to all Spurs fans." Tottenham responded to Dulux' s apology on Twitter by saying: "We'll gloss over it this time."