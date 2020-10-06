Transfer Deadline Day: Top six signings

Arsenal ensured there was drama until the very end of the transfer deadline day as it triggered Thomas Partey's 50m euro release clause to get him on board from Atletico Madrid.

The other big-ticket moves saw Manchester United sign Edinson Cavani, while Juventus secured Federico Chiesa for €50m.

Here is Sporstar's pick of the top signings made on transfer deadline day, in no particular order.

Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

Arsenal completed the biggest move on transfer deadline day as it secured the 50 million euro signing of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid.

Thomas Partey will wear the number 18 shirt at Arsenal and will join his new side next week after he returns from international duty with Ghana. - Getty Images

Partey, 27, will wear the number 18 shirt at Arsenal. He had joined Atletico's youth academy in 2012 and went on to establish himself as an integral part of Diego Simeone's side since making his debut in 2015.

Edinson Cavani (Manchester United)

Manchester United signed former Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer with the Uruguay international penning a one-year deal, with an option to extend by another 12 months.

The former PSG striker's addition to United comes on the back of a humiliating 6-1 defeat to Spurs and the Uruguayan veteran is expected to deliver up front this season. - Getty Images

United's humiliating 6-1 defeat at home by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday had increased the pressure on chief executive Ed Woodward to give manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer some new options.

The 33-year-old striker who finished his time at PSG as the club's all-time top scorer, is expected to provide experience in attack this season for United.

Federico Chiesa (Juventus)

Serie A champion Juventus signed Federico Chiesa from Fiorentina in a €50 million deal.

Chiesa made his professional debut for Fiorentina in 2016 and went on to make 153 appearances, scoring 34 goals, in addition to 19 caps and one goal for Italy.

Chiesa will, however, have to fight for his place at Juventus who already boasts of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata and Federico Bernardeschi. - Getty Images

Juventus said that the deal consisted of a two-season loan, worth €10 million, followed by an obligation to buy for a further €40 million, plus up to €10 million more based on "further performance objectives."

Chiesa will, however, have to fight for his place at Juventus which already boasts of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata and Federico Bernardeschi, another former Fiorentina player.

Alex Telles (Manchester United)

Manchester United has signed Brazilian left back Alex Telles from Portuguese side Porto on a four-year deal, with an option to extend for a further year.

United did not disclose the transfer fee but the British media reported the Old Trafford club paid around 15.4 million pounds for the 27-year-old.

Alex Telles has joined Manchester United from FC Porto on a four-year contract for a reported £15.4million, with an option to extend for a further year. - Twitter @ManUtd

Telles had scored 26 goals and registered over 50 assists with Porto over the last five seasons.

Theo Walcott (Southampton)

Former England winger Theo Walcott made an emotional return to his boyhood club Southampton on a season-long loan deal from Everton after nearly 15 years.

Walcott was the youngest player to play for Southampton when he made his first-team debut in August 2005, at only 16 years and 143 days, and his instant impact at St Mary's helped him secure a move to Arsenal five months later.

Theo Walcott returns to his boyhood club Southampton after 15 years on a season-long deal to boost its attacking options under manager Ralph Hasenhuettl. - Getty Images

His arrival adds depth to Southampton's attacking options as manager Ralph Hasenhuettl looks to build on the club's 11th-placed league finish last season.

British media reported several Premier League clubs were interested in signing Walcott, who has struggled for first-team opportunities under Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti. But the 31-year-old said it was an easy decision to make once Southampton came calling.

"I will probably cry, I bet, when I first play, and it means so much," Walcott said.

Ben Godfrey (Everton)

Premier League leader Everton signed versatile defender Ben Godfrey from Championship side Norwich City on a five-year contract for a move reported to be worth an initial 25 million pounds.

One of England's brightest young prospects, Ben Godfrey has made the move to Everton on a five-year contract and will become the club's fifth signing of the summer. - Getty Images

The 22-year-old is Everton's fifth signing of the summer after midfielders Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure, playmaker James Rodriguez and left-back Niels Nkounkou.