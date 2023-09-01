Transfer deadline day 2023: Player moves that could be confirmed on deadline day

The summer transfer window ahead of the 2023/24 season is almost nearing its culmination. Many top clubs around Europe are still looking to complete a final signing or two before the deadline crosses.

Let’s have a look at players who could be part of new clubs just in the nick of time before Deadline Day ends.

Sofyan Amrabat - Fiorentina to Manchester United

Sofyan Amrabat of Morocco runs with the ball during the international friendly game between Morocco and Peru at Civitas Metropolitan Stadium on March 28, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. | Photo Credit: Alex Caparros

In what has been one of the most drawn-out transfer stories of the summer, Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat looks set to finally complete his move to Manchester United after weeks of waiting. Reports from Italy on Thursday suggested that Fiorentina was set to accept a loan deal with an obligation to buy from the Premier League club. The signing would provide much needed cover for Man United in its midfield, following the departure of Fred, and injury to Mason Mount.

Joao Palhinha - Fulham to Bayern Munich

Joao Palhinha of Fulham celebrates after scoring their team’s fourth penalty in the penalty shoot out during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage. | Photo Credit: Andrew Redington

In comparison to Amrabat, this transfer has been quite the opposite. There were no stories or rumours regarding the Portuguese midfielder going to Germany, but over the last two days things have picked up steam. After reports suggesting a move to Liverpool earlier in the window, Palhinha looks set to join the Bundesliga Champions and provide cover for the number six spot which manager Thomas Tuchel identified as a weakness in pre season.

Randall Kolo Muani - Eintracht Frankfurt to PSG

Randal Kolo Muani of Eintracht Frankfurt controls the ball during a training session one day ahead of the DFB Cup Final between RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt at Olympiastadion. | Photo Credit: Alexander Hassenstein

The young French forward looks set to join compatriots Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele in Paris after reportedly putting in a transfer request with his current club Frankfurt. Muani who has become a regular in French squads of late, joined Frankfurt from Nantes ahead of last season. His arrival could signal the departure of Hugo Ekitike from PSG.

Cole Palmer - Manchester City to Chelsea

Cole Palmer of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Manchester City at Gtech Community Stadium on May 28, 2023 in Brentford, England. | Photo Credit: Alex Pantling

The Manchester City academy starlet looks set to complete a reported 45 million pound switch to Premier League rivals Chelsea. Palmer who is an England age-group International won the treble with City last season but looks set to move on as he looks for more playing time at this stage of his career.

Sergio Reguilon - Tottenham Hotspur to Manchester United

Sergio Reguilon of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on March 12, 2022 in Manchester, England. | Photo Credit: Naomi Baker

Manchester United has been on the market for a left-back ever since the news of Luke Shaw’s injury broke. Reports from England suggested that Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella was the preferred option for a loan deal but with no agreement being reached, United seem to have set its signs on the Spanish left-back Reguilon. Reguilon had been on United’s radar before his move to Tottenham from Real Madrid.

Ansu Fati - Barcelona to Brighton and Hove Albion

Ansu Fati of FC Barcelona waves the supporters during the presentation prior to the Joan Gamper Trophy match between FC Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on August 08, 2023 in Barcelona. | Photo Credit: Eric Alonso

A contender for the most unpredicted transfer of the season must go to the Brighton-Ansu Fati deal. The young spanish forward has not been at his best since taking over the famed number 10 shirt at Barcelona. A one-year loan deal with Brighton will help him develop as a player, rubbing shoulders with top players and teams in the Premier League.

Ryan Gravenberch - Bayern Munich to Liverpool

Ryan Gravenberch of FC Bayern München reacts during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and Hertha BSC at Allianz Arena on April 30, 2023 in Munich, Germany. | Photo Credit: Alexander Hassenstein

Liverpool’s midfield issues have been highlighted since the start of the Premier League season. With main targets Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia choosing to shift to Chelsea, Liverpool were in a frantic search for a solution. Bayern’s Gravenberch has been unsettled in Germany since his big money move from Ajax and this move could be the change of atmosphere he needs to get his promising career back on track

Matheus Nunes - Wolves to Manchester City

Matheus Nunes of Wolves during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on January 07, 2023 in Liverpool, England. | Photo Credit: Naomi Baker

The young Portuguese midfielder has impressed quite a few since joining Wolves at the start of last season. He was considered as the long term replacement for the ageing legs of Joao Moutinho. Wolves would have loved to keep its star but when Man City comes calling, it is very hard to refuse. The departures of Gundogan, Mahrez and the injury to Kevin De Bruyne means there are slots in midfield that have to be filled.