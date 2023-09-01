Transfer deadline day 2023: Player moves that could be confirmed on deadline day

The summer transfer window ahead of the 2023/24 season is almost nearing its culmination. Many top clubs around Europe are still looking to complete a final signing or two before the deadline crosses.
Let’s have a look at players who could be part of new clubs just in the nick of time before Deadline Day ends.
Sofyan Amrabat - Fiorentina to Manchester United
In what has been one of the most drawn-out transfer stories of the summer, Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat looks set to finally complete his move to Manchester United after weeks of waiting. Reports from Italy on Thursday suggested that Fiorentina was set to accept a loan deal with an obligation to buy from the Premier League club. The signing would provide much needed cover for Man United in its midfield, following the departure of Fred, and injury to Mason Mount.
Joao Palhinha - Fulham to Bayern Munich
In comparison to Amrabat, this transfer has been quite the opposite. There were no stories or rumours regarding the Portuguese midfielder going to Germany, but over the last two days things have picked up steam. After reports suggesting a move to Liverpool earlier in the window, Palhinha looks set to join the Bundesliga Champions and provide cover for the number six spot which manager Thomas Tuchel identified as a weakness in pre season.
Randall Kolo Muani - Eintracht Frankfurt to PSG
The young French forward looks set to join compatriots Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele in Paris after reportedly putting in a transfer request with his current club Frankfurt. Muani who has become a regular in French squads of late, joined Frankfurt from Nantes ahead of last season. His arrival could signal the departure of Hugo Ekitike from PSG.
Cole Palmer - Manchester City to Chelsea
The Manchester City academy starlet looks set to complete a reported 45 million pound switch to Premier League rivals Chelsea. Palmer who is an England age-group International won the treble with City last season but looks set to move on as he looks for more playing time at this stage of his career.
Sergio Reguilon - Tottenham Hotspur to Manchester United
Manchester United has been on the market for a left-back ever since the news of Luke Shaw’s injury broke. Reports from England suggested that Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella was the preferred option for a loan deal but with no agreement being reached, United seem to have set its signs on the Spanish left-back Reguilon. Reguilon had been on United’s radar before his move to Tottenham from Real Madrid.
Ansu Fati - Barcelona to Brighton and Hove Albion
A contender for the most unpredicted transfer of the season must go to the Brighton-Ansu Fati deal. The young spanish forward has not been at his best since taking over the famed number 10 shirt at Barcelona. A one-year loan deal with Brighton will help him develop as a player, rubbing shoulders with top players and teams in the Premier League.
Ryan Gravenberch - Bayern Munich to Liverpool
Liverpool’s midfield issues have been highlighted since the start of the Premier League season. With main targets Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia choosing to shift to Chelsea, Liverpool were in a frantic search for a solution. Bayern’s Gravenberch has been unsettled in Germany since his big money move from Ajax and this move could be the change of atmosphere he needs to get his promising career back on track
Matheus Nunes - Wolves to Manchester City
The young Portuguese midfielder has impressed quite a few since joining Wolves at the start of last season. He was considered as the long term replacement for the ageing legs of Joao Moutinho. Wolves would have loved to keep its star but when Man City comes calling, it is very hard to refuse. The departures of Gundogan, Mahrez and the injury to Kevin De Bruyne means there are slots in midfield that have to be filled.
Latest on Sportstar
- Transfer deadline day 2023: Player moves that could be confirmed on deadline day
- Sports Events in September 2023: Asian Games, Asia Cup, US Open and more
- F1 Italian Grand Prix 2023: Verstappen eyes record 10th win in a row
- Lyles, Richardson back up world titles at Zurich Diamond League
- Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Zurich Diamond League, long jumper Sreeshankar fifth
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE