Watch: Man Utd's new signing Alex Telles' top performances

Manchester United on Monday signed left back Alex Telles from Porto for 15 million euros plus potentially another 2 million euros depending on the 27-year-old Brazilian’s success with the club.

Telles joined Porto in 2016 from after a trophy-laden spell with Turkey's Galatasaray and has helped the Portuguese side win two league titles and the Portuguese Cup, making 195 appearances for them in all competitions. Here are his best moments for the Portuguese club: