Football Football Rumour Has It: LA Galaxy offers Messi Barca escape, Pogba nears Man Utd exit LA Galaxy enquired about Barcelona captain Lionel Messi's interest in moving to the United States, while Manchester United might finally let Paul Pogba go. Sacha Pisani 19 February, 2020 13:00 IST Lionel Messi was involved in a public row with director of football Eric Abidal, raising doubts over his Barca future. - Getty Images Sacha Pisani 19 February, 2020 13:00 IST La Liga champion Barcelona is a club in crisis.From public rows to allegations that say the current board was involved in hiring a PR firm to spread negative narratives about Barca legends, a claim the club has denied.It has been a turbulent time at Camp Nou and MLS powerhouse LA Galaxy have looked to capitalise. TOP STORY – GALAXY ENQUIRES ABOUT MESSILA Galaxy enquired about Barcelona captain Lionel Messi's interest in moving to the United States, according to Radio Continental.Messi was involved in a public row with director of football Eric Abidal, raising doubts over his Barca future amid links to Manchester United, Manchester City, Inter and Paris Saint-Germain.Galaxy head coach and former Boca Juniors boss Guillermo Barros Schelotto reportedly reached out to Messi's father to see if the six-time Ballon d'Or winner was open to swapping Barcelona for Los Angeles. ROUND-UP- Paul Pogba is confident he will finally be granted an exit by Manchester United, reports the Evening Standard. Pogba – still recovering from an ankle injury – has been linked with a return to former club Juventus as well as La Liga giant Real Madrid.- Staying at Old Trafford and The Independent claims United is in advanced negotiations with former PSG technical director Antero Henrique. Ralf Rangnick is also reportedly being considered.ALSO READ| Haaland sure to become a huge star: Witsel - RB Leipzig's head of sport Rangnick is still being targeted by Milan for the role as head coach, reports Calciomercato. However, the Italian club is split as Stefano Pioli leads a resurgence.- According to Tuttosport, Serie A champion Juventus is interested in bringing Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus to Turin.- France Football says Barca is eyeing Galatasaray's teenage sensation Mustafa Kapi. The 17-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season.- Chelsea has entered the race to sign in-demand Hellas Verona centre-back Marash Kumbulla, says Calciomercato. The 20-year-old Albania international is also wanted by Inter, Napoli, Liverpool, United and City.