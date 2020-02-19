Rumour Has It: LA Galaxy offers Messi Barca escape, Pogba nears Man Utd exit

La Liga champion Barcelona is a club in crisis.

From public rows to allegations that say the current board was involved in hiring a PR firm to spread negative narratives about Barca legends, a claim the club has denied.

It has been a turbulent time at Camp Nou and MLS powerhouse LA Galaxy have looked to capitalise.

TOP STORY – GALAXY ENQUIRES ABOUT MESSI

LA Galaxy enquired about Barcelona captain Lionel Messi's interest in moving to the United States, according to Radio Continental.

Messi was involved in a public row with director of football Eric Abidal, raising doubts over his Barca future amid links to Manchester United, Manchester City, Inter and Paris Saint-Germain.

Galaxy head coach and former Boca Juniors boss Guillermo Barros Schelotto reportedly reached out to Messi's father to see if the six-time Ballon d'Or winner was open to swapping Barcelona for Los Angeles.

ROUND-UP

- Paul Pogba is confident he will finally be granted an exit by Manchester United, reports the Evening Standard. Pogba – still recovering from an ankle injury – has been linked with a return to former club Juventus as well as La Liga giant Real Madrid.

- Staying at Old Trafford and The Independent claims United is in advanced negotiations with former PSG technical director Antero Henrique. Ralf Rangnick is also reportedly being considered.

- RB Leipzig's head of sport Rangnick is still being targeted by Milan for the role as head coach, reports Calciomercato. However, the Italian club is split as Stefano Pioli leads a resurgence.

- According to Tuttosport, Serie A champion Juventus is interested in bringing Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus to Turin.

- France Football says Barca is eyeing Galatasaray's teenage sensation Mustafa Kapi. The 17-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season.

- Chelsea has entered the race to sign in-demand Hellas Verona centre-back Marash Kumbulla, says Calciomercato. The 20-year-old Albania international is also wanted by Inter, Napoli, Liverpool, United and City.