Can Beckham make Messi, Ronaldo join forces at Inter Miami?

After dominating European football for over a decade, could Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo shelve their rivalry and come together as team-mates?

If there's a man who can make it happen, it is David Beckham.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder appears to have ambitious plans for his new MLS franchise.



TOP STORY – MESSI, RONALDO WANTED AT INTER MIAMI

Barcelona captain Messi, 32, and Juventus talisman Ronaldo, 35, will end their careers on the same side if Inter Miami FC co-owner Beckham gets his wish, according to the Mirror.

The newspaper claims the new MLS outfit are "already thinking big" and could look to lure football's two biggest superstars to the United States.



LA Galaxy has also been linked with a move for Messi but Minnesota United head coach Adrian Heath believes Beckham's pulling power has the potential to create a dream attacking duo.

“For Ronaldo and Messi, the two obvious destinations if they came to the MLS would be Los Angeles and Miami," Heath told the Mirror.

"And, with his links to both players and the plan Beckham and his backers have in place, I can really only see them going to Miami."



ROUND-UP

- Manchester United is set to launch a £50million bid for Wolves forward Diogo Jota, scorer of a Europa League hat-trick on Thursday, reports the Express.

- United has also been linked with Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham but the Red Devils are set to face competition from Liverpool, according to the Daily Star.

- Serie A leader Juventus is at the front of the queue for Paul Pogba but Paris Saint-Germain also hopes to land the French star, reports Le10 Sport.

- PSG, meanwhile, is planning for life after Thomas Tuchel, who is said to be in talks with Bundesliga giant Bayern Munich. L'Equipe claims the Ligue 1 champion could look to replace him with either Massimiliano Allegri or Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi.

- Premier League clubs Sheffield United, Wolves and Burnley are showing interest in Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips, suggests the Sun.