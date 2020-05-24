Transfer rumours: Liverpool wants Adama Traore; PSG, Inter still in Icardi talks

Liverpool is apparently seeking another option in attack and Wolves star Adama Traore is reportedly one of its targets.

The Premier League leader has been heavily linked with a move for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner.

However, it may instead be looking at a Premier League star.

READ: Chiellini: Bonucci's Milan move was illogical

TOP STORY – LIVERPOOL WANT TRAORE

Liverpool wants to add Wolves attacker Traore this close season, according to The Sun.

Traore had scored four goals and provided seven assists in 28 Premier League games before this season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 24-year-old arrived in England from Barcelona in 2015, playing for Aston Villa and Middlesbrough before joining Wolves.

ROUND-UP

- Following reports Paris Saint-Germain had made a bid for Mauro Icardi, who is on loan at the club from Inter, it seems that may not be the case just yet. L'Equipe says PSG and Inter are still in negotiations over the forward, with the Ligue 1 side hoping to pay less than the €70million purchase option it holds.

- Samuel Umtiti's future at Barcelona remains unclear. Marca says the defender will not leave the La Liga giant, while Sport reports Inter could be prepared to sign the centre-back.

- Manchester City and Barcelona could be set for a deal. The Sun reports City sees Nelson Semedo as a good option to provide competition for Kyle Walker, while Joao Cancelo could be offered in a potential deal.

- On loan at Estudiantes, Marcos Rojo appears likely to leave Manchester United permanently. The Mirror says the Premier League club is hoping Boca Juniors and Estudiantes enter a bidding war for the 30-year-old.

- Everton is said to be interested in Jean-Clair Todibo, who is on loan at Schalke from Barcelona this season. Sport reports the Premier League club has offered £19.7million (€22m) plus £2.7m (€3m) in variables for the defender.