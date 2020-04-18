Transfer Rumours: Martinez chooses Barcelona, Liverpool want Inter's Brozovic

Lautaro Martinez has been tipped to leave Inter at the end of the coronavirus-interrupted 2019-20 season.

His exploits in Italy have reportedly alerted Barcelona, which is determined to sign a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

RELATED| Setien would like to see Neymar and Lautaro Martinez at Barca

And Martinez is apparently ready to swap the San Siro for Camp Nou.

Top story - Martinez wants Barca move

Inter star Lautaro Martinez has chosen to join Barcelona and will press for a move if necessary, according to Marca.

While Barcelona remain interested in re-signing Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar, Martinez is the club's primary transfer objective.

Real Madrid and Manchester City have also been linked to Martinez, but the former has turned its attention to Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, while the latter is reportedly happy with Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus.

Round-up

- Could another star leave Inter? Premier League leader and Champions League holder Liverpool wants to sign Marcelo Brozovic, claims Calciomercato. The Nerazzurri could be tempted by a €60million (£52m) offer.

RELATED| Higuain would be 'a dream' signing for LA Galaxy, says Schelotto

- Calciomercarto also reports that Juventus and PSG are in discussions over Mauro Icardi. The Argentina forward is on loan at PSG from Inter, with the Ligue 1 champion having the option to sign Icardi permanently. Icardi has been tipped to return to Serie A and the story claims PSG could sign the Argentinian from Inter before selling him straight to Juve. A possible deal could involve the likes of Mattia De Sciglio, Miralem Pjanic, Douglas Costa and Alex Sandro.

- Ajax has placed a €40m (£35m) price tag on goalkeeper Andre Onana, who has been linked to Chelsea, PSG and Barca, says The Telegraph.

- Jadon Sancho will only move to Old Trafford if Manchester United secure Champions League football, says the Athletic. The Dortmund sensation has also been linked to Chelsea, Liverpool, former club City and Madrid.

- Inter has a list of potential replacements for Barca target Martinez, as per Gazzetta dello Sport. RB Leipzig's Timo Werner is the first name on the list, which also includes Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, United forward Anthony Martial, Madrid striker Luka Jovic and Victor Osimhen of Lille.