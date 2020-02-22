Tranfer rumours: Barca eyes City's Bernardo Silva, Madrid wants Camavinga

Manchester City's Champions League ban could have some serious consequences.

While City is planning to appeal UEFA's two-season suspension from European competition after an investigation found the club broke financial fair play regulations, rivals are circling.

City's stars are reportedly attracting interest from far and wide.



TOP STORY – BARCA EYES BERNARDO SILVA

LaLiga champion Barcelona is targeting Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, according to the Transfer Window Podcast.

The report comes following City's Champions League suspension handed down to the Premier League giants by UEFA.

City team-mate Raheem Sterling has already been linked to Real Madrid.

ROUND-UP

- Marca says Madrid is ready to make a move for Rennes teenager Eduardo Camavinga. The 17-year-old has starred for the Ligue 1 outfit and is reportedly valued at €70million.

- Paul Pogba has also been linked to Madrid but Goal claims he could be offered a new contract by Manchester United, which expects the Frenchman to leave at the end of the season. Former club Juventus is also reportedly tracking the midfielder.

- Paris Saint-Germain is looking to either Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri or Massimiliano Allegri amid uncertainty over the future of Thomas Tuchel, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport.

- Lille defender Gabriel is being monitored by Arsenal, Everton, PSG and now Leicester City, according to Le10 Sport.

- The Mirror says Arsenal is set to raise transfer funds through the sale of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and potentially Matteo Guendouzi as the Gunners eye Valencia's Carlos Soler and RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.