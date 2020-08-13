Football Transfers Transfers France's Matuidi joins MLS side Inter Miami on free transfer France's World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi has signed for David Beckham co-owned MLS side Inter Miami on a free transfer on Thursday. Reuters 13 August, 2020 18:09 IST French midfielder Blaise Matuidi left Juventus after three seasons. - Getty Images Reuters 13 August, 2020 18:09 IST Inter Miami has signed French World Cup-winning midfielder Blaise Matuidi on a free transfer after he left Juventus, the Major League Soccer (MLS) club announced on Thursday.Matuidi's contract with the Italian champion was terminated on Wednesday by mutual agreement. He made 45 appearances for Juve across all competitions last season as it won the Serie A title for a ninth straight season.The 33-year-old will be reunited with former Paris St Germain team mate David Beckham, who is co-owner of Inter Miami. Odegaard bids farewell to Sociedad before Madrid return “I couldn't be happier to welcome my friend Blaise to Inter Miami. He is an exciting and gifted player and a great person,” former England skipper Beckham said in a club statement.“To have a World Cup winner of Blaise's quality in our new team is such a proud moment - for us as owners and for our fans.”Capped 84 times, Matuidi was part of the 2018 World Cup squad and played in the final when France beat Croatia 4-2.He also made over 150 appearances for St Etienne from 2007-2011 before moving to PSG where he won four Ligue 1 titles.Inter Miami resumes its inaugural season in the MLS on August 22 against Orlando City. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos