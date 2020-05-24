Football Transfers Transfers Courtois and Hazard discussed Real Madrid move while at Chelsea Thibaut Courtois was joined by Eden Hazard at Real Madrid last year and says the pair openly talked about making the move from Chelsea. Daniel Lewis 24 May, 2020 22:43 IST Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois during their time at Chelsea. - Getty Images Daniel Lewis 24 May, 2020 22:43 IST Thibaut Courtois admits he and Eden Hazard discussed the prospect of joining Real Madrid while still at Chelsea. Belgium international Courtois made the move to Madrid in 2018 and was joined at the Santiago Bernabeu by compatriot Hazard 12 months later.Both players publicly flirted with the Spanish giant before making the switch and Courtois says he openly talked about playing for Madrid with Hazard."In the Chelsea dressing room, we spoke about the possibility of playing here," he told El Mundo."'The White House, the White House' we said. It was nice to speculate about it."Now, we are very eager to win trophies here."READ: Boateng welcomes support from Flick as he plans Bayern stay Hazard has been limited to just 15 appearances for Madrid since arriving in a reported €100million deal due to injury and fitness problems.The 29-year-old broke his ankle prior to the LaLiga campaign being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he has used the near-three-month hiatus as a chance to fully recover in time for the planned restart in mid-June."Hazard is back and with a lot of energy," Courtois added."The stoppage has enabled him to get fit again. He can help us win the title. He is a key player for us."Real Madrid trail leader Barcelona by two points with 11 games to play. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos