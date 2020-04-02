Edinson Cavani move ruled out by Boca Juniors' president

Boca Juniors will not be signing Edinson Cavani when his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires because the Superliga champion feel he is out of its reach financially, according to the club's president.

Cavani's seven-year stay with PSG looks set to be coming to an end, with the 33-year-old striker's deal in Paris due to expire in June.

The Uruguay international has enjoyed a wonderful spell at the Parc des Princes, winning 18 domestic trophies and becoming the club's all-time leading goalscorer, surpassing Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

But the writing was on the wall for Cavani when PSG signed Mauro Icardi from Inter on an initial loan last year – the former Napoli star subsequently falling out of favour, with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar also ahead of him in the pecking order.

Boca emerged as a potential next destination after club adviser Jorge Bermudez hinted at their interest and the player's apparent desire to represent the Xeneizes, but president Jorge Amor Ameal has since discounted their chances.

"We are proud that a player like Cavani says he wants to wear our shirt, but our economic reality doesn't match with his," Ameal is quoted as saying to Radio Splendid by EFE.

"Of course, no one is going to argue that Cavani isn't a great player, but we have to think more about our existing players and believe in them."

Cavani had been strongly linked with a move to Atletico Madrid in January, but a transfer failed to materialise.