Haaland to Dortmund: The teenage striker's biggest achievements to date

All eyes will be on Erling Haaland when the Bundesliga season resumes after Borussia Dortmund won the race to sign the much-coveted 19-year-old from Salzburg.

Dortmund confirmed the capture of Haaland on Sunday, having beaten off competition from a host of leading European teams.

We take a look at the Norwegian's most notable achievements to date, which illustrate why his new club have described him as "the most exciting centre-forward talent in Europe".

GOALS GALORE IN 2019-20

After joining Salzburg in January 2019, Haaland barely featured for the club in the second half of last season, although he did score in one of his two league appearances in May.

It was a totally different story in the first half of this term, with the teenager scoring a remarkable 28 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions.

A tally of 16 goals in 14 Austrian Bundesliga games is impressive, but Haaland's most notable performances came at the highest level of European club football.

A CHAMPIONS LEAGUE RECORD-BREAKER

Haaland scored a remarkable 28 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions for Red Bull Salzburg. - Getty Images

Haaland scored a hat-trick on his Champions League debut against Genk on September 17, becoming the first teenager to score more than once on his maiden appearance in the competition since Wayne Rooney in 2004, but he was not finished there.

Further goals against Liverpool and Napoli took his tally to seven - a record haul for a teenager in a Champions League campaign - from just four games, Haaland swiftly surpassing the previous benchmark of six set by Raul and Kylian Mbappe.

He went on to become only the third player, after Alessandro Del Piero and Diego Costa, to score in his first five matches in the competition when he grabbed another goal against Genk on November 27.

No player has ever scored in their first six Champions League outings, a statistic that remains true after Haaland failed to find the net against Liverpool in Salzburg's final group game.

NINE GOALS IN ONE GAME!

Haaland scored nine goals in a single game against Honduras in the FIFA U-20 World Cup. - Getty Images

Prior to his Champions League heroics, Haaland made quite the impression at the Under-20 World Cup in May.

In a shockingly one-sided 12-0 win for Norway against Honduras, Haaland scored nine goals, breaking the previous individual record of six held by Brazil's Adailton.