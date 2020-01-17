Football Transfers Transfers Inter agree fee with Manchester United for veteran Young Inter has agreed a fee with Manchester United to take Ashley Young to San Siro after eight-and-a-half years at Old Trafford. Dom Farrell 17 January, 2020 08:38 IST Ashley Young has spent eight and half seasons at Manchester United. - Getty Images Dom Farrell 17 January, 2020 08:38 IST Ashley Young is set to join Inter after Manchester United agreed a fee to sell the experienced full-back.Omnisport understands the transfer will cost the Serie A giant €1.5million (£1.3m), subject to a medical and personal terms.Young joined United from Aston Villa in 2011 and went on to make 261 appearances, scoring 19 goals.The 34-year-old won four major honours for the Red Devils, including the 2012-13 Premier League, although the emergence of youngster Brandon Williams has placed him further down the pecking order this season.During his time at Old Trafford, Young converted from a winger to a play in deeper wide roles and he was Gareth Southgate's first choice at left wing-back as England reached the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup.READ | Liverpool v Man Utd: How Rashford and Martial compare to Salah and Mane The 2-1 extra-time defeat to Croatia in Moscow remains the most recent of his 39 international caps, which have yielded seven goals.Young's move will continue a recent flow of players from Old Trafford to San Siro, with Alexis Sanchez signing for Inter on loan last August after fellow forward Romelu Lukaku completed a permanent switch.Under the guidance of former Italy and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, the Nerazzurri are chasing their first Scudetto since 2010 and lie second in Serie A – two points shy of champion Juventus at the halfway point of the season. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos