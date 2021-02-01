Manchester United teenager Pellistri joins Alaves on loan

Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri has joined La Liga side Alaves on loan for the rest of the season, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Uruguayan forward was yet to make a first-team appearance for United, having joined the side from Penarol in October for a reported 9 million pounds ($12.34 million).

After featuring for United's Under-23 side, Pellistri will now head to Spain in a bid to gain regular first-team experience with Alaves, which is involved in a relegation battle.