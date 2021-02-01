Football Transfers Transfers Manchester United teenager Pellistri joins Alaves on loan The 19-year-old Uruguayan forward was yet to make a first-team appearance for United, having joined the side from Penarol, last October. Reuters 01 February, 2021 10:33 IST Manchester United U-21's Facundo Pellistri during an EFL Trophy match against Morecambe at Mazuma Stadium on November 18, 2020. - Getty Images Reuters 01 February, 2021 10:33 IST Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri has joined La Liga side Alaves on loan for the rest of the season, the Premier League club said on Sunday.The 19-year-old Uruguayan forward was yet to make a first-team appearance for United, having joined the side from Penarol in October for a reported 9 million pounds ($12.34 million).READ | Premier League roundup: Liverpool back as threat to City, Spurs misses Kane After featuring for United's Under-23 side, Pellistri will now head to Spain in a bid to gain regular first-team experience with Alaves, which is involved in a relegation battle. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos