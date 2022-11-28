Transfers

Messi set to sign with Inter Miami: reports

The Argentina forward currently playing for Paris Saint-Germain is expected to sign the deal with the MLS side after the FIFA World Cup.

Team Sportstar
28 November, 2022 00:14 IST
Messi is expected to sign a deal to join Inter Miami in 2023-24 season.

Messi is expected to sign a deal to join Inter Miami in 2023-24 season.

Lionel Messi is set to agree terms to join Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami next season, according to Times Sport.

The Argentina forward is currently playing for French side Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year contract which expires at the end of the 2022-23 season. He had joined the club from Barcelona in 2021 as a free agent.

While Messi has been linked to a return to Barcelona, the latest reports claim that the 35-year-old will join Inter Miami, a team owned by former England player David Beckham.

The report said that Messi will agree terms with the MLS side in Qatar after the end of the FIFA World Cup. The deal will make Messi the highest paid player in the league’s history.

The forward scored in Argentina’s 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday. For PSG, Messi has managed 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 appearances this season.

More to follow...

