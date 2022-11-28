Messi set to sign with Inter Miami: reports

Lionel Messi is set to agree terms to join Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami next season, according to Times Sport.

The Argentina forward is currently playing for French side Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year contract which expires at the end of the 2022-23 season. He had joined the club from Barcelona in 2021 as a free agent.

While Messi has been linked to a return to Barcelona, the latest reports claim that the 35-year-old will join Inter Miami, a team owned by former England player David Beckham.

The report said that Messi will agree terms with the MLS side in Qatar after the end of the FIFA World Cup. The deal will make Messi the highest paid player in the league’s history.

The forward scored in Argentina’s 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday. For PSG, Messi has managed 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 appearances this season.

