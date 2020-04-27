Ndidi in no rush to leave Leicester City and 'very different' Rodgers

Wilfred Ndidi has no desire to leave Leicester City despite rumoured interest from other Premier League clubs, with the Nigerian lauding Brendan Rodgers for taking the time to help his development.

Ndidi, 23, joined Leicester from Belgian side Genk in January 2017 and quickly established himself in the Foxes' first team.

There he has remained ever since, helping Leicester enjoy an excellent 2019-20 campaign prior to the pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, with City third in the table.

Ndidi's blend of combativeness and solid technique have understandably seen him become a reported target for other clubs, with Manchester United said to be keen admirer of the Nigeria international.

However, Ndidi has no plans to move on in the immediate future, with his contract at Leicester running through to 2024.

"We are doing well and I am enjoying myself here. I still have a contract with Leicester," he told ESPN.

"I am learning and trying to improve myself every day and I am doing okay here, so no need to go anywhere."

READ: Transfer Rumours: Neymar set for PSG stay, Newcastle eyes big names

One of the main factors for life going so well for Ndidi at Leicester is the presence of Rodgers, who took over in February 2019 and has overseen an impressive improvement with the club, implementing an entertaining brand of football.

Ndidi highlighted Rodgers' man-to-man management, suggesting he is unlike other bosses.

"No disrespect to other managers but kudos to Brendan Rodgers," Ndidi said. "He has done a lot of work on me. I remember the Chelsea game when [Mason] Mount took the ball from me and scored. That day made me a better player.

"The manager and the staff spoke to me. They made me understand what to do better and made me take it as a habit to do certain things, but he encouraged me to continue to play my game.

"The fact that he trusts and tries to improve the players is one thing. It is very difficult for a manager to come in and then dedicate himself to improving players, getting regular one-on-one meetings with players to help them make improvements.

"This is professional football; some teams won't have that time for you to do all that. Everybody is just focused on the business, they're paying you for it and expect you to do the work. But Rodgers is different, very different."