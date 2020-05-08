Football Transfers Transfers Rennes' Camavinga welcomes Real Madrid links Real Madrid is reportedly keen to sign 17-year-old midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who denied he has agreed to stay at Rennes for 2020-21. Tom Webber 08 May, 2020 16:17 IST Eduardo Camavinga (Red and Black jersey) had a breakout 2019-20 season at Rennes. - AFP Tom Webber 08 May, 2020 16:17 IST Eduardo Camavinga welcomed links with a move to Real Madrid and denied he has an agreement in place to remain at Rennes next season.France Under-21 international Camavinga enjoyed a breakout campaign with Rennes in 2019-20 and the 17-year-old is already believed to be a target for Madrid.The midfielder made 25 Ligue 1 appearances before the season was ended prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic.Rennes remained third in the standings and will consequently participate in the Champions League in 2020-21, but Camavinga would not guarantee he will be part of its campaign.READ: Sevilla boss Monchi dismisses Rakitic transfer talk Asked if an agreement to stay at Rennes for next season had been reached, Camavinga told Ouest-France: "If an important agreement like that were found in mid-season, frankly, I would necessarily know."With my future, we will see at the end of the season."On links to Madrid and other elite clubs, he added: "It's nice that big clubs like the one mentioned are interested in me, but I'm well in Rennes."We'll see what happens... My parents and my agents manage this." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos