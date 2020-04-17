Rumour Has It: Barca rules out Neymar return, Dortmund hopeful of landing Bellingham

Neymar has been tipped to make the move to Barcelona, almost three years since his world-record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Lionel Messi and Co. have spoken glowingly about their former team-mate amid the speculation.

But reports claim a Barca reunion is not on the cards.

TOP STORY – BARCA DISMISS NEYMAR RETURN

Neymar won the Champions League, LaLiga and Copa Del Rey during his time at Barcelona. - Getty Images

Barcelona has ruled out re-signing Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Catalunya Radio.

Neymar – who swapped Barca for PSG in a world-record €222million transfer in 2017 – has been repeatedly linked with a Camp Nou comeback.

But the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic reportedly mean Barca is not in a position to bring Neymar back to the club at the end of the coronavirus-hit 2019-20 campaign.

ROUND-UP

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is set to sign a new deal with the Bianconeri. - Getty Images

- Borussia Dortmund or Manchester United? Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham is hot property following his exploits for the Championship outfit prior to the coronavirus outbreak. Both clubs are vying for Bellingham, however, the Daily Mail says Dortmund is hopeful of beating United to the 16-year-old's signature.

- The Daily Mail claims Tottenham have asked former manager Mauricio Pochettino to take a pay cut. Pochettino is on gardening leave following his sacking and Spurs are looking to reduce costs amid the COVID-19 crisis.

- Staying in London and Tottenham is seriously interested in signing Inter centre-back Diego Godin, reports Mundo Deportivo. The 34-year-old Uruguayan has struggled to fit into Antonio Conte's plans, having only arrived from Atletico Madrid at the start of the 2019-20 campaign. United has also been linked.

- Gianluigi Buffon is poised to sign a new deal with Serie A champions Juventus, according to Calciomercato. The only thing missing is the 42-year-old goalkeeper's signature.

- Everton is interested in Torino star Andrea Belotti, says Tuttosport. The Italy international has also been linked to United and Napoli.

- Marca claims Eder Militao will remain at Real Madrid, having been reassured that he will not be sold by the Spanish giant.

- Agent Mino Raiola would prefer to send United midfielder Paul Pogba to either PSG or Juventus instead of Madrid, according to Soccer Link.