Real Madrid signs Camavinga amid Mbappe speculation, Leipzig snaps up Moriba from Barcelona

Real Madrid has brought in midfielder Eduardo Camavinga on a six-year contract from French side Stade Rennes, the club announced on Tuesday.

Local media reported that the fee for the 18-year-old France international was in the region of 30 million euros ($35.41 million).

"Real Madrid C. F. and Stade Rennais F. C. have reached an agreement over the transfer of Eduardo Camavinga, who joins the club on a six-year deal, until 30 June 2027," the LaLiga club said in a statement.

Moriba moves to Germany

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig has signed Barcelona midfielder Ilaix Moriba on a five-year deal.

Barca said the deal was worth 16 million euros ($25.97 million) and could rise to 22 million ($25.98 million), with the Catalans reserving the right to 10% of any future sale.

Moriba, 18, broke into the Barcelona first team towards the end of last season, making 14 LaLiga appearances for Ronald Koeman's side.

READ | Leeds sign winger James from Manchester United on permanent deal

"FC Barcelona would like to publicly thank Ilaix Moriba for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future," a statement read.

A graduate of the club's famed La Masia academy, there were high hopes for Moriba in Catalonia.

However, a breakdown in negotiations over a new contract, with his deal due to expire at the end of this season, saw him frozen out, with Koeman and Barca president Joan Laporta being publicly critical of the player's attitude in recent weeks.