Football

Treecorp Partners buys Brazilian club Coritiba in $260 million deal

Under the deal, Treecorp will own 90% of the 113-year-old club that plays out of Curitiba in Brazil’s southern state of Parana.

Reuters
SAO PAULO 10 May, 2023 09:02 IST
SAO PAULO 10 May, 2023 09:02 IST
Estadio Maracana in Rio de Janeiro ahead of the Brazilian Championship match between Coritiba and Flamengo on April 16, 2023. 

Estadio Maracana in Rio de Janeiro ahead of the Brazilian Championship match between Coritiba and Flamengo on April 16, 2023.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Under the deal, Treecorp will own 90% of the 113-year-old club that plays out of Curitiba in Brazil’s southern state of Parana.

Brazilian private equity firm Treecorp Partners on Tuesday reached a deal to acquire football club Coritiba in a deal valued at about 1.3 billion reais ($260 million), the latest in a wave of recent investments in Brazil’s most popular sport.

Under the deal, Treecorp will own 90% of the 113-year-old club that plays out of Curitiba in Brazil’s southern state of Parana.

Also Read
‘As long as he’s happy’, Argentina boss unconcerned about Messi moves

Of the enterprise value of 1.32 billion reais, 270 million reais will be used to pay off the club’s debts, while 100 million reais will be spent on renovating its training center and 450 million reais set aside for day-to-day operations.

Coritiba, which was promoted in 2021 to the first division of the country’s league, added that 500 million reais will be used to modernize its stadium, known as Couto Pereira.

The recent funding boom in Brazilian soccer follows the approval of a law allowing clubs to seek outside investment. There are also efforts to centralize talks to allow clubs to sell transmission rights and marketing contracts.

Last week, City Football Group (CFG), the owner of Manchester City, concluded a deal worth 1 billion reais to acquire 90% of Esporte Clube Bahia, a club from the city of Salvador.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Sam Allardyce speaks after getting appointed as Leeds United interim manager

Napoli’s Serie A triumph a node to Italy’s football renaissance

Where football and politics mix: Chile’s ‘Palestino’ football club

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us