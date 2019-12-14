Alexander-Arnold: Klopp has really made me who I am today

Trent Alexander-Arnold believes Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's unwavering belief has helped shape his life for the better.

Klopp extended his contract with the Premier League leader on Friday, agreeing a deal that keeps him at the club until 2024.

The German arrived at Anfield in October 2015 and handed a teenage Alexander-Arnold his professional debut 12 months later, in an EFL Cup tie against Tottenham.

The Merseysider has gone on to win the Champions League and cement a regular starting berth at right-back.

"He is someone who has really made me who I am today," Alexander-Arnold told Spanish newspaper AS when asked about Klopp.

"Someone who has pushed me to get better every day, someone who has given me so many opportunities that I will never be able to repay all that confidence. He has helped me in every way."

Alexander-Arnold's early exposure to first-team football helped him win a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the 2018 World Cup.

The 21-year-old appears certain to be involved at Euro 2020 after appearing in three qualifiers, including two in November.

He was on the bench when the Three Lions encountered racist abuse during their infamous away game against Bulgaria, which the visitor won 6-0.

"It was something that, personally, I had never faced before, nor my team-mates, although they told us what could happen," Alexander-Arnold said of the ugly scenes in Sofia.

"The worst happened before the break, when the match stopped. In the changing room we decided to go out and play football and win, and make our country proud of us. It's disappointing, something that shouldn't happen in football these days."

Now an emerging leader in a Liverpool side charging towards a first Premier League title, Alexander-Arnold said wearing the armband was a definite personal ambition.

"Yes, of course," he said. "Whether it comes true or not, it is not really my decision. I don't choose who the captain is. But yes, I would love to captain Liverpool."