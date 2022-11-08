Football

Ligue 1: Troyes fires coach Irles after winless run; Claude Robin named as caretaker

Troyes is winless in the league since September 18 and stands 13th in the table after 14 matches, just three points above the relegation zone.

AP
08 November, 2022 19:38 IST
08 November, 2022 19:38 IST
Bruno Irles (in pic) had been appointed in January after Laurent Battles was fired. He was under contract until June 2023.

Bruno Irles (in pic) had been appointed in January after Laurent Battles was fired. He was under contract until June 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP/FRANCOIS LO PRESTI

Troyes is winless in the league since September 18 and stands 13th in the table after 14 matches, just three points above the relegation zone.

French club Troyes fired coach Bruno Irles on Tuesday after a six-match winless run.

Irles had been appointed in January after Laurent Batlles was fired. He was under contract until June 2023

Claude Robin has been named as caretaker, the club said.

Troyes is winless in the league since September 18 and stands 13th in the table after 14 matches, just three points above the relegation zone.

Irles won two league titles with Monaco as a defender and was part of the coaching staff under Didier Deschamps after retiring in 2003.

The Frenchman then coached Monaco’s reserves from 2011-13 and had regular work as a television pundit.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

ISL 2022-23: ‘Women. Life. Freedom,’ Vafa Hakhamaneshi’s message after scoring for CFC vs EB

ISL 2022-23, highlights: Brison Fernandes scores maiden goal in FC Goa’s 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us